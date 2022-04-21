BLUFF CITY - Warren “Hal” Rominger, 68, of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away at his home, on Sunday afternoon, April 17, 2022. Hal was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina, on May 18, 1953, to the late Richard Warren and Lois Estel Yates Rominger.
Hal was a native of Boone, North Carolina, and was a 1972 graduate of Watauga High School in Boone. Hal lived in Bluff City, Tennessee, for the past 30 years. He was the owner of Doctor Drywall and was self-employed as a drywall specialist. He was a proud Christian and member of Celebration Church of Blountville, Tennessee. He deeply loved his church, the Lord, his family, and the USA.
Those left to cherish Hal’s memory include; his daughters, Felisha Holsclaw & husband, Chris, and Christine Rominger & fiancé Keith Peppers; son, Nathan Rominger; two sisters, Martha Rash and Marie Chamra; brother, Mike Rominger; best friend, Dessie Oliver; 7 grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews will also miss him greatly.
The family will be receiving friends and family at Celebration Church, located at 429 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, TN 37617, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 1-2:00 pm. A celebration of life memorial service will follow beginning at 2:00 pm, Pastor Robert Russell will be officiating the service.
Condolences can be sent to Hal’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
