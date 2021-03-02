AVON PARK, FL - Warren G. Ollis, age 97, of Avon Park, FL went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born in Roan Mountain, TN to the late Lafayette and Burneice Julian Ollis. Warren served in the Navy and was aboard the U.S.S Nicholson from 1941 to 1946 and later was employed by G.E in Cleveland, Ohio and retired in 1982 after 27 years. After he retired, he spent most of his winters in Florida. Warren was of the Christian faith and a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Linesville, PA.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette Black and second wife, Charlcie Julian; brothers, Ford Ollis, Murell Ollis and Larry (Gene) Ollis, sister, Ella Mae Gibbs; son, Dallas Lane Ollis and step-son, Heirl Julian. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 13 years, Sally Balluff Ollis; son, Russell ( Laurel ) Ollis; sister, Wanda Helms (Wayne);step-children, Lahoma ( Doug ) Rohrer, Lavada ( Wayne ) McClellan, Bruce Balluff, Michael Balluff, Dana ( Brad ) Roae; grandchildren, Bobby Ollis, Janie Ollis, Warren ( Alyssia ) Ollis , Christy Ollis, Kelly Ollis; step-grandchildren, Sonja ( Tim ) Bell, Bart ( Amy ) Rohrer, Antoine ( Becky ) Junn, Charlcie Galasso, Melissa Julian, Rachael Roae, Bradley Roae and Gregory Roae; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, June Ollis and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to honor the life of Warren G. Ollis will be conducted at 12:00P.M. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Mr. Doug Rohrer officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 10:00A.M. and 12:00P.M. prior to the service.
The graveside service and committal will be held following the service on Saturday at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Johnson City with Pastor Donald Julian. Active pallbearers are Russell Ollis, Bruce Balluff, Wayne McClellan, Christopher Ollis, Brian Helms and Neil Gibbs.
