Ward Thomas “Tom” McNeely, age 84, passed away Thursday September 30, 2021 from the Mountain Home VA Medical Center. Tom was born in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Ward and Virginia McNeely. In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Young.
Tom Served over 23 years in the United States Army.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Mary (Bias) McNeely; his son, Thomas “Shane” McNeely and wife Tina; two granddaughters, Morgan and Hunter McNeely; two sons and one daughter from a previous marriage; one brother, Patrick McNeely of Ohio.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Tom will be conducted at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at the CIC at the VA Medical Center for such good care of Tom over the past three years.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.comTetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the McNeely family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.