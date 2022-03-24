SPRING HILL, FL - Ward Gibson Parker, Sr., age 81, of Spring Hill, Florida, and formerly of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Guardian Home Health Assisted Living. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a son of the late Jesse Merrill Parker and Dollie Mackey Parker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Henson Parker; two sons, Ward Gibson Parker, Jr. and Jeff Parker; one daughter, Cindy Parker; and one daughter-in-law, Susie Parker.
Ward was a veteran of the United States Army and received the following decorations and citations; Expert (Rifle M-14), Marksman (Rifle M-1), and Drivers Badge. He was raised Episcopalian and was of the Baptist faith. He retired with 35 years of service as a Telephone Technician with Sprint. Ward was a member of the Lakeland Kiwanis Club and the Miniature Railroad Club. He was a blood donor having given many of gallons throughout his life and was a very good Gardner. Ward will be remembered for always helping others.
He is survived by his daughter, Mariann Hyde and husband Steve; two sons, Perry Parker and Edward Parker; several grandchildren and great granddaughter; four sisters, Betty White, Polly Hawkins, Roma Gregg, and Anne Patton; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Scott Thompson officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 28, 2022 in the historical section at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors to be rendered by the DAV Honor Guard of Bluff City Post #39 and the Army National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of choice.
