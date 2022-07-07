Oct. 16, 1930 – July 2, 2022
Ward Andes Meyerhoeffer, Jr. was born in Erwin, Tennessee on Oct. 16th, 1930 to Ward A. Meyerhoeffer, Sr. and Janie Miller Meyerhoeffer. When Ward was 12 years old, his family moved to Johnson City, Tennessee, where he created wonderful memories with life-long buddies Doug Sizemore and Herb Irish.
Ward attended Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University, where he met the love of his life, Shirley Isbell. They married June 21st, 1952 and were devoted to each other for 47 years. Ward finished his degree in Dentistry at the University of Tennessee and joined the Air Force. While in the service, he earned a degree in Orthodontics from the University of Missouri. After 24 years, he retired from the military and practiced Orthodontics in Warner Robins, GA for 20 years.
His parents, wife, and sister Phyllis Darden preceded him in death.
He is survived by daughter Nancy Buchanan, and son Michael Meyerhoeffer.
A memorial service will be held at Warner Robins GA, First Baptist Church on July 15th at 11:00 am.