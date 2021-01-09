JOHNSON CITY - Wanda Vee Blevins Dugger, Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at The Courtyards Senior Living.
She was a native of Doeville in Johnson County and was the daughter of the late Ira William Blevins and Nelia Pleasant Blevins.
Mrs. Dugger was a graduate of Jonesborough High School and was a Valedictorian of her class. She was also an honor’s graduate of East Tennessee State University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Biology. She did graduate work in Anatomy at the University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis, and graduate work in the sciences at ETSU. She taught the sciences for three years at Jonesborough High School, acted as Hospital Administrator of Jonesborough Hospital for seven years, taught four years at Boones Creek High School, and was employed as a Chemistry and Anatomy teacher at Daniel Boone High School, where she served as Chairperson of the Science Department from 1971 until her retirement in 1993. She taught only Chemistry and Advanced Biology during the last several years with the department.
She received numerous awards in teaching during her career. Mrs. Dugger was voted as Outstanding Teacher at Daniel Boone High School for four years and received the Signma Xi award for dedication in teaching science and the encouragement of research. She was selected for the Distinguished Teacher Award for the First District by the Tennessee Academy of Science in 1972. She was selected as the runner-up for the Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 1974 for the State of Tennessee.
When a new science wing was completed at Daniel Boone High School in 2008, it was dedicated to Mrs. Dugger by the Washington County Board of Commissioners in recognition and honor for her hard work and dedication as a teacher.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 61 years, Delmas I. Dugger; five brothers, Dr. Sells Blevins, Cmdr. William J. Blevins, Dr. Justin C. Blevins, Dr. Carson Blevins, and Dr. Raymond Dean Blevins; one sister, Mary R. Murray; and two sisters-in-law, Sandra Blevins and Louise Jackson.
Mrs. Dugger is survived by one sister-in-law, Jacqueline Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
This lady was always pleased that many of her students placed high in the Kiwanis Science Fair during the early years at Daniel Boone High School. Many of her former students have excelled in science and engineering, as well as medical related fields. Many have become physicians, chemists, engineers, dentists, nurses, dental hygienists, and other medical careers. She always cherished the visits of her former students in her home over the years.
Mrs. Dugger was always active in church work. She has been a member of North Johnson City Baptist Church since 1963, where she served in various leadership positions, such as Board of Directors, Nursery Worker, Children Worship leader, and Chairperson of the Prayer and Telephone Committee for several years.
Mrs. Dugger will be buried next to her husband at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, North Johnson City Baptist Church, 305 Ferndale Rd., Johnson City, TN 37604 or American Heart Association at www.heart.org/donate.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Dugger family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Dugger family. (423) 282-1521