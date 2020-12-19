JOHNSON CITY - Wanda Vance Pritchard Campbell, age 60, Johnson City, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Franklin Wood Community Hospital. Wanda was born February 9, 1960. Wanda lived in Johnson City most of her life and was the daughter of the late Earl Vance and Evelyn Juanita Garrison. Wanda completed her GED. She worked as the 1st shift inspection supervisor at Leon Fernback until retirement. Wanda was light-hearted and full of love. She cherished her children and grandchildren more than life. She enjoyed baking, reading, and HGTV. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Roy Vance, and one sister, Doris Jones. As a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend she is survived by her husband CJ Campbell. Three daughters: Amie Nicole Pritchard (Jason Campbell), Johnson City, Amanda Gale Pritchard, Houston, TX, and Kailey Elizabeth Pritchard (David Domask), Houston, TX. One step-daughter Tracy Campbell Collins (Chris Collins) of Erwin, TN, and step-grandson Zachary Ryan Campbell of Jonesborough, TN. She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Logan Micael Campbell, Ethan Conner Campbell, Cianna Rebecca-Grace Campbell, Yasmeen Boulaknadal, Ameera Boulaknadal, Sofia Boulaknadal, Imran Yasin Boulaknadal, Ezra Luka Domask. Two sisters: Sherry Pilkington of Johnson City and Nancy Myers (Tommy) of Lexington, NC. One brother: Jerry Vance (Wanda) of Unicoi, TN. A sister-in-law, Lauri Sneyd Vance; She is also survived by a number of loving nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her dearest lifelong friend Teresa Wise of Johnson City, TN.
Memorial Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Dwight McPherson officiating. The family will receive friends at from 1:00 PM until the service hour. At other times, friends and family can pay their respects at the home at 1913 E. Watauga Ave, Johnson City, TN. It was Mrs. Campbell’s wish to be cremated. Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, Johnson City is serving the Campbell family. 423-928-2245