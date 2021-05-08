GRAY - Wanda Treva Willis, 75, of Gray died Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of the late James Ely and Margaret Davison Hammonds.
Wanda was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church.
Wanda was a good friend and neighbor to all those who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Willis.
Those left to cherish her memory, three brothers and a sister-in-law, Clay Hammonds, Roy Hammonds and Bill and Anna Sue Hammonds; one niece, Becky and one nephew, Chad; two special friends, Sue Johnson and Teresa Butler.
A graveside service is scheduled for Monday, May 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Fordtown Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Pastor Jim Perkins. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 12:50 pm.
