JOHNSON CITY - Wanda Sue McNabb Laughren, age 62, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home.
Wanda was born December 4, 1957 in Johnson City to Carl McNabb and Elma Miller McNabb.
She worked Leon Fernbach for over 20 years and then North America Rayon, where she enjoyed working with several members of her family. Wanda was also a homemaker, a job that she cherished. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
Those who preceded her in death include her parents and sisters, Nancy Lowery and Judy K. McNabb.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, David Laughren; sons, Allen (and wife, Emma Lauren) Laughren and David Ray Laughren; grandchildren, Taylor, Courtney, Hannah, Gavin, Andrew, Alexis, Caleb, Haley, and Nicholas; great grandchildren, Riley, Nicholas, and Kennedy; brother, Carlos (and wife, Loretta) McNabb; special friends, Nicole, Amy, Angela, and Connie; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are directed to the family to assist with final expenses.
