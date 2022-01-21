ELIZABETHTON - Wanda “Sue” Little Ward, age 81, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 20, 2022. She died peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
Sue was born on October 14, 1940. She was the youngest daughter of Charles and Ada (Fields) Little. She was a graduate of the Class of 1958 at Elizabethton High School where she met the love of her life, Charles Bud Ward. They were married on August 6, 1960. She had many career paths but the most devoted calling was being a wife and a loving mother of four. After their children were grown, Sue and Bud spend a lot of time together traveling the United States. Sue was of the Baptist faith and a member of Piney Flats Freewill Baptist Church where she attended faithfully.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her mother and father; a sister, Lou Little Presnell; and several half brothers and sisters.
Surviving her are her four children, Charles “Buddy” (Sue) Ward, Gale (Harvey) Laws, Teresa (Melvin) Dupkoski, and Genna (Louie) Price; ten grandchildren, Josh Dupkoski, Tagan Laws, Tara (Chris ) Bolson, Tashia Dupkoski, Matthew Dupkoski, Joseph Dupkoski, Justin (Paige) Price, Jason (Mackenzie) Price, Ambria Price and Jasmine Price; great grandchildren, Abigail Hamm, Marcus Mauck, Aiden Bolson, Ariana Hamm, Urijah Taulbee, Everett Taulbee, Emma Dupkoski, Hadie Price, “New Bob” Price; and her angel great grandbabies. A host of nieces, nephews and friends, including a special niece, Kim Martin, also survive.
A service to honor the life of Wanda “Sue” Little Ward will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, January 24, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Steve Waycaster officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Charles “Buddy” Ward, Louie Price, Harvey Laws, Chris Bolson, Justin Price, Jason Price, Matthew Dupkoski and Joseph Dupkoski. Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Dupkoski, Tagan Laws, Tara Bolson, Tashia Dupkoski, Ambria Price and Jasmine Price.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Piney Flats Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 126, Piney Flats, Tennessee 37686 in memory of Sue.
Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232