JONESBOROUGH - Wanda Ruth Stillwagon, 72, Jonesborough passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 in the Four Oaks Health Care Center. She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and was a daughter of the late Bill and Georgia Pierce Grindstaff. Wanda was a wonderful and amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister and she loved her family especially, her three children. She had a pure heart and a beautiful soul. Wanda had a heart for animals and loved all of her babies especially her fur babies. She loved all of her nephews and nieces. One was very special to her, he is with her in Heaven now and we know she is very happy and at peace there. We deeply love and miss her so much. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Stillwagon; two brothers, Billy Jack Grindstaff and Shelby Grindstaff; a nephew, Tristan Grindstaff.
Survivors include her three children, Michael Runion and his wife, Debbie of Kingsport, Angela Runion and Kristy Runion both of Johnson City; three sisters, Pauline Gillis and husband, Jerry of Telford, Judy Blankenship and husband, Richard of Johnson City and Edith Grindstaff of Jonesborough; a brother, Johnny Grindstaff and wife, Tammy of Johnson City; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Wanda will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 25, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Richard Blankenship officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Lyons Cemetery, 1259 Dry Creek Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Pallbearers will be Jesse, Clint and Dillon Grindstaff, Jerry and Ethan Gillis and Billy Warren. Mark Gillis will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
The family would like to give special thanks to entire staff of Four Oaks Health Care and to Caris Hospice for the loving care and compassion they provided Wanda during her illness.
