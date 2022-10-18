Wanda Maxine Roper passed away with her loving family by her side October 17th, 2022, at the age of 71.

Maxine was born July 8th, 1951, predeceased by her parents Lum and Margaret Frye. She is survived by her son Randall “Randy” Roper of home. Her 3 grandchildren Randall Collins (Johnson City), Hannah Collins (Chattanooga) and Taylor Greer, and 7 beautiful great grandchildren. Special uncle Ray Frye (Elizabethton), 4 sisters Carolyn Pierce (Johnson City), Linda (Thomas) Sells (Sulphur Springs), Leitha Frye (Johnson City), Joann (Mark) Moffitt (Johnson City), Several special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and special friend Debra Guinn.

Trending Recipe Video