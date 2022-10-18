Wanda Maxine Roper passed away with her loving family by her side October 17th, 2022, at the age of 71.
Maxine was born July 8th, 1951, predeceased by her parents Lum and Margaret Frye. She is survived by her son Randall “Randy” Roper of home. Her 3 grandchildren Randall Collins (Johnson City), Hannah Collins (Chattanooga) and Taylor Greer, and 7 beautiful great grandchildren. Special uncle Ray Frye (Elizabethton), 4 sisters Carolyn Pierce (Johnson City), Linda (Thomas) Sells (Sulphur Springs), Leitha Frye (Johnson City), Joann (Mark) Moffitt (Johnson City), Several special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and special friend Debra Guinn.
Maxine lived her entire life in Carter County and knew all the ins and outs. She never met a stranger and knew everyone and their family. She worked as a server at Hook’s Restaurant and Johnson City Country Club where she had many regulars and was a friend to all to that knew her. In her younger days, she loved cruising in her Camaro and going to the lake. She loved beach trips with her sisters and family.
Family viewing will be Thursday October 20th from 2pm to 3pm. The family will receive friends from 3pm to 5pm at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton Tennessee. Graveside service will be Friday October 21st at 12pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park Johnson City.
Words of love and sympathy may be sent to the Roper family through the funeral home website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel-Elizabethton, (423) 542-2232, is honored to serve the family of Wanda Maxine Roper.