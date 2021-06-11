RHEATOWN COMMUNITY - Wanda Marie Peters Sams 80, of the Rheatown Community passed onto the her heavenly home after a lengthy illness, on Monday, June 7th, 2021.
Her life was a life of service trying to help those she could using her many talents. She played piano beautifully and played for many soloists as well as her church and church choirs. Traveling to many different states with her husband, William L. Sams, USAF RET, and three children. She found a love for painting. At their last station in Anchorage, Alaska, she utilized her talent by working in advertising and then for the Alaska Pipeline. She also fostered her ability to paint by working with ceramics and upon returning to Tennessee, opened a ceramic shop where she taught many classes in which her students thrived in creating beautiful pieces of art. Later she became co-owner of the Jonesborough Floral Shop where she was able to pair her ceramic talent with beautiful floral arrangements.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, MSGT William L. Sams, USAF, RET; her parents Golda and Fannie Peters; brothers James Peters, Daniel Peters; sister, Judy Peters; and grandson, Dakota Sams.
Survivors include her children and their spouses: Tommy and Peggy (Coffey) Sams, Tammie and Robert Street, and TeNisha (Bunky) and John Collins, III; grandchildren: Cheree and Larry “Mater” Keasling, Brandon Sams, Tiffani Estepp, Jason and Lauri Bullen, Jonathan and Brooke Bullen, Lindsay Bullen, Brian and Kelly Street, Brooke and Dave Jackson and Eric Collins. Seventeen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild: brother, Glenn (Kathy) Peters; sister-in-law, Carol Peters, and several nieces, nephews, and cosuins.
Visitation at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm Sunday, with the funeral service to follow with Rev. Ronnie Duncan officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery on the Snapps Ferry Road.
Pallbearers are: Danny Nease, Jonathan Bullen, Jason Bullen, Trey Johnson, John Collins and Bob Street.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.