JOHNSON CITY - Wanda Mae Guinn Pate, 94, of Johnson City, passed way on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her residence. She was surrounded by caregivers, friends, and close nephew, Donnie Pate, who will all miss her dearly.
She was a lifelong resident of Carter County, daughter of the late Jack and Blanche Arnett Guinn.
Wanda loved life. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Bill, making a lifetime of memories across the world. Back home at home she spent time crafting, collecting, and attending service at Grace Gospel Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: husband, Bill J. Pate; brothers, George Guinn, Tommy Guinn, and Otis Guinn; sisters, Dorothy “Dottie” Forbes of Elizabethton, Myrtle Elliot, Sarah Whitehead, and Lee McKinney.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to thank the caregivers from Visiting Angels for the exceptional care they gave Wanda in their time with her, going above and beyond every day. Special thanks are also extended to Michelle and the rest of the hospice team at Amedysis for their compassion and care.
The family of Wanda Pate will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM, with a committal afterward at 12:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Services will be officiated by Pastor Mike Richards and Chaplain Steven Spell.