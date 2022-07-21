JONESBOROUGH - Wanda Mae Dunn, 82, Jonesborough, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Lakebridge Heath Care Center. She was a native of Sullivan County and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Hattie Milhorn Cash. Wanda loved her cats and always wanted more kittens. She loved camping, picnicking, cooking and playing with her grandchildren. Wanda was a great wife, mother and grandmother for over 66 years. She will be greatly missed and is at home now with Dennis and Patricia Gayle. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Landon Dunn in 2019; a daughter, Patricia Gayle Dunn; two brothers, Bob Cash and Don Cash and a sister, Ruth Patterson.
Survivors include her five sons, Ronnie Dunn and wife, Christina of Limestone, Michael Dunn and Bonny Williams of Jonesborough, Jeffery Dunn and wife, Angie of Limestone, Eric Dunn and wife, Stephanie of Limestone and Nathan Dunn and wife, Mary Jane of Telford; a sister, Nancy Phillips of Telford; two brothers, Junior Cash and wife, Shirley of Limestone and Larry Cash and wife, Kay of Johnson City; six grandchildren, Ronnie Lynn Dunn Jr., Candice Barnwell, Kelly Dunn, Joshua Dunn, Aaron Dunn and Jacob Dunn; four great-grandchildren, Audrianna Dunn, Zachary Dunn, Aly Dunn and Maddie Barnwell; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Wanda will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor David Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM until the service hour. Interment will follow at Maplelawn Cemetery, Jonesborough. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-9282-2245