JONESBOROUGH - Wanda M. McDowell, 71, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at 4:15 p.m. on Friday, the 18th of February 2022, in the comfort of her home and family. She was born in Vandalia, Illinois, to James I. Krantz and Evelyn P. Krantz on June 27, 1950.
Wanda graduated from high school in Louisville, Illinois, in 1968. She worked in various factories, retail sales, around the family farm, and was a housewife and mother. She loved being outside, animals, children, target practice, crafting, listening to music and dancing.
Wanda is survived by: her husband of 49 years, Ron McDowell of Jonesborough, TN, her son, Ronald Lee McDowell of Jonesborough, TN, her daughter, Shelly Marie McDowell of Jonesborough, TN, her granddaughter Lila Rose McDowell of Jonesborough, TN, her brother, William Krantz of Farina, IL, sister-in-law, Frances Krantz of Flora, IL, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Robin Krantz of Flora, IL, a sister, Evelyn Shamhart of Beecher City, IL, a granddaughter, Kirsten Alexis McDowell, and several in-laws.
Wanda’s final wishes were to be cremated with no services, and for donations to be made to hospice on her behalf.
Condolences may be sent to the McDowell family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
