UNICOI - Wanda M. (White) Etheridge, age 69, went home to be with the Lord at her home on August 9, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John S. and Marie White; two brothers, Homer White and Hobart White; and a sister, Mary Erwin.
Wanda was a member of the Haven of Love Church in Erwin. She leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, as well as a steadfast faith in Jesus Christ. She was always ready to help with a smile and a word for anyone in need. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and she was known by many as, “Mamaw Wanda.” She loved her church family and everyone she came in contact with including all of her coworkers for many years.
Wanda worked hard to provide for her children, who she raised on her own. She was a perfect example of a dedicated and God-fearing mother to them; she never put herself first, and she sacrificed all she had for Earl and Gracie; a memory her children will always cherish is of how tirelessly she worked to provide their needs.
Wanda enjoyed spending time with her sisters. Through the years they loved going on trips, cooking meals, and making quilts. Wanda also loved spending time with her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Left behind to cherish her memory includes her loving husband, William (Bill) Etheridge; son, Earl Edwards (Loretta); daughter, Gracie (Angelina); step-daughters, Polly Michalenko (Jeff) and Theresa Etheridge (Eric); granddaughters, Bethany Edwards, Abby Michalenko, Bailey Williams, and Autumn Williams; grandson, Isaac Michalenko; sisters, Brenda Robinette and Kay Peterson (Jerry); brother, Kenneth White (Ruth); sisters-in-law, Patsy White and Julia White; brother-in-law, Jerry Erwin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
It was Wanda’s wishes to be cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Haven of Love Church, located at 620 Adams St., Erwin, TN, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, beginning at 12:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to come to share memories of our “Precious Wanda.”
Condolences can be sent to Wanda’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Wanda M. Etheridge.
