BLOUNTVILLE - Wanda Lovelace, age 90, of Blountville, TN, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
She was a native of Johnson City, TN, and the daughter of the late Clay and Marie Broyles Guinn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Royal “Roy” Lovelace.
Wanda and her husband operated the Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon, VA, where she made lots of lifelong friendships. After returning to Blountville, she worked at Parks Belk in Johnson City until she retired.
She was a member of First Church of God in Johnson City.
Survivors include her son, Charles Benjamin Lovelace of Covington, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Lynne and Don Gouge of Johnson City; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Lovelace of Covington, Andy Gouge and Macy Gouge of Johnson City; sisters, Betty Miller of Johnson City, Anna Cross of Leland, NC, and Linda Walters of Johnson City.
There will be a graveside service at 2:00 pm, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Morris-Baker Funeral Home by 1:45 to go in procession.
