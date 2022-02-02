BLOUNTVILLE - Wanda Lovelace, age 90, of Blountville, TN, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Services have been rescheduled. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Morris-Baker Funeral Home by 1:45 to go in procession.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.