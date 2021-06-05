ELIZABETHTON - Wanda Louise Chesser Blevins, 86, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born April 21, 1935 in Johnson City to the late Monte & Mae Sheets Chesser. She was a homemaker. She loved to sew, quilt and work with crafts. Mrs. Blevins was a member of First Baptist Church but attended Valley Forge United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence Blevins who passed away July 19, 2008, by two brothers: Alfred & Harold Chesser and a sister, Mary Benfield.
Survivors include her sons & daughters-in-law: Carter & Terri Blevins and C.J. & Leslie Blevins all of Elizabethton. A daughter: Christine Hardin, Johnson City. Four Grandchildren: Sarah Putland & husband Steve, Abigail Blevins, Brock Morell and Tatum Morell. Her Sisters: Eunice Hicks and Peggy Hicks both of Jonesborough, a brother: MD Chesser, Elizabethton. Her special friends: Shirley Fender, Dorothy Little, Hester Layne, Barbara Anthony and Ruth Barnett.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Richard Blevins officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will be meeting at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Monday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Blevins family