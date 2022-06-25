JOHNSON CITY - Wanda Lee Hilman, 73, Johnson City, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at her residence. She was a native of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Buster and Charlotte Harris Hilman. She had worked many years for Thomas Industries. Wanda attended Midway Baptist Church. She loved to garden, family dinners and never met a stranger, and she was an avid Donald Trump supporter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Scalf.
Survivors include five sisters, Delores Hilman, Lisa Hughes, Kathy Maupin, Connie Maupin and Carolyn Cordell; a very special niece, Ashley Cochran; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Wanda will be conducted at 1:30 PM Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Dwight MacPherson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Roselawn Memory Park, Johnson City. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245