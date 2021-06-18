ELIZABETHTON - Wanda Kay Hopkins Goodwin, 73, Elizabethton passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born April 19, 1948 in Elizabethton to the late Carter H. & Virginia Miller Hopkins. Wanda was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. In later years she was a care giver. She was of the Baptist Faith. She loved to shop. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Harold and Wayne Hopkins and four sisters: Lillian Honeycutt, Lilly Mae Hopkins, Margaret Finlay and Joyce Bear.
Survivors include three brothers and sisters-in-law: Samuel & Linda Hopkins, Millsboro, Delaware, Curtis & Betty Hopkins, Royal, Arkansas and Louis & Susan Hopkins, Elizabethton. Several nieces & nephews including a special niece: Diana Finlay.
A Service to Celebrate the Life of Wanda Goodwin will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Roland Whittemore, Minister officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Wanda to the Buffalo Valley Christian Church, 111 Buffalo Valley Church Road, Johnson City, Tenn. 37601. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
