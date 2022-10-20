HAMPTON - Wanda Katherine Holsclaw, 70, Hampton, passed away at her residence surrounded by a loving family on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Barbara Simerly Miller. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Valerie Davis. She attended Trinity Freewill Baptist Church. She graduated from Hampton High School and was a seamstress by profession but later was employed by Walmart, a job that she really loved.
Those left to cherish her memory are: her life companion Terry Holsclaw; Brothers: Herman (Carol) Miller and Charles Miller; Nieces: Melissa Davis and Shona (Aaron) Dorothy; Nephew: Christopher Miller Cameron; Great Niece: Adalynn (A.J.) Davis; Aunt: Shirley Whitehead.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Reed Bagby, officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at Miller Cemetery, Hampton, following the service. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
The family would like to thank her special friends for all the care and support: Marie, Charlotte, Doris, Sylvia, Trish, Amedisys Hospice Elizabethton, Kingsport Cancer Center, and Duke Medical Center.
