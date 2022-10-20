HAMPTON - Wanda Katherine Holsclaw, 70, Hampton, passed away at her residence surrounded by a loving family on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Barbara Simerly Miller. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Valerie Davis. She attended Trinity Freewill Baptist Church. She graduated from Hampton High School and was a seamstress by profession but later was employed by Walmart, a job that she really loved.

Those left to cherish her memory are: her life companion Terry Holsclaw; Brothers: Herman (Carol) Miller and Charles Miller; Nieces: Melissa Davis and Shona (Aaron) Dorothy; Nephew: Christopher Miller Cameron; Great Niece: Adalynn (A.J.) Davis; Aunt: Shirley Whitehead.

