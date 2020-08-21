July 28, 1931 ~ August 18, 2020
Wanda June Farley Stewart Roberts, 89, formerly of Centerville, OH passed into eternal life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation in Elizabethton, TN. She brought a unique zest to everything she did and descriptions of June often included words like “spunky” “funny” “feisty” and “unfiltered”. Upon learning of her passing a friend observed, “She was a true original who will be dearly missed and no doubt received by the heavenly angels with open arms, smiling and just shaking their heads.” June was born in Portsmouth, OH on July 28, 1931 of the late G.D. Farley and Beulah Rose Farley, their cherished only surviving child, and raised in Sandy Hook, KY among a large extended family filled with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins by the dozens. This was the foundation of her lifelong devotion to family and friendships. Nothing delighted her more than family gatherings, visits with friends and of course telephone time. She was a notorious phone warrior and no corner of your life was off limits or escaped her interest, scrutiny and at times, relentless interrogation. She asked endless questions, freely offered advice and delighted in the details, because, “well honey if I didn’t love you, I wouldn’t be asking.” Like one of her favorite singers, Sinatra, she did it her way.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Glenn Roberts, a fellow educator and her best friend for 34 wonderful years; her parents, G.D. and Beulah Farley; and her dear grandson, Brice Stewart.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Stewart; her son, R.L. (Debbie) Stewart; her step-daughter, Carolyn Jones (Terry); her beloved grandson, Robert Stewart (Elizabeth) and her loving friend, Kathy Longwell. She leaves as well, a host of extended family and friends, both old and new.
She was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky and a dedicated member of “The Big Blue Nation”. She bled blue for her cherished UK Wildcats Basketball Team. She loved being a high school teacher, but most of all, she loved all of “her kids”, staying in touch with some right up until she passed. She was also a long-time friend of Bill W and attributed him with saving her life. She was a Christian, associated with both the United Methodist Church and The Church of Christ. She was a great home chef and specialized in baking and “sweetie things”.
After taking early retirement at fifty, June and Glenn indulged their mutual love of travel and fishing. They were the perfect combination as he loved to drive and she loved to watch the passing scenery. They visited almost every state in the USA and much of Canada, often meeting up with various far flung cousins and friends to camp, sightsee and of course, fish. Their travels brought them to Florida where they bought a cute little “winter nest” overlooking the Caloosahatchee River in LaBelle, FL. It was there they spent many lovely years, close to Glenn’s sisters and their spouses, while making fun-loving new friends too. Their days were filled with happy times on their fishing boat docked on nearby Lake Okeechobee, kicking around flea markets, checking out local doings like the Swamp Cabbage Festival, riding their bicycles, participating in couples’ bridge tournaments and entertaining numerous snow bird visitors. It was indeed a cherished and magical time in their lives.
In recent years June relocated to the Johnson City, TN to be closer to her dear son, fondly referred to as “the boy” and his family. R.L. was dedicated to her care and they shared a special bond in her last years. It was their custom to take long Sunday drives and enjoy a picnic lunch together, often times stopping for ice cream or other special treats. Both agreed they probably saw more of East Tennessee than most natives!
The family would like to acknowledge Hillview Health and Rehabilitation for their compassionate and professional care. June was very content there and enjoyed a renewed spurt of energy due to their friendship and tender ministrations. The entire staff truly served from their hearts and it is very much appreciated. We would also like to thank the staff at Cornerstone Village in Johnson City for their kindness, affectionate care, and every consideration shown to June during her years there.
Final arrangements are under the care of Hathaway-Percy Funeral & Cremation Services of Elizabethton, TN. Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on their website at www.hathawaypercy.com . A celebration of June’s life will be held at a later date.