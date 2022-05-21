JOHNSON CITY - Wanda Joyce Burbach, age 76, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 after a COVID illness.
Wanda was born July 1, 1945 to the late Ralph Cagle and Nellie Blanche Carver Cagle in Waynesville, North Carolina. She graduated from Waynesville High School in 1963. She moved to the Tri-Cities in the summer of 1981. This is what lead her to meet the love of her life, William “Bill” Burbach. They were married July 3, 1985.
Wanda worked in the Tri-Cities from 1982 until her retirement in 2015. She worked as a legal secretary and then found her career in banking. She worked at First Tennessee Bank and eventually she worked in investments at Bank of Tennessee. In her free time, Wanda was an avid and exceptional golfer. She scored three holes in one, two of which occurred back-to-back days at Buffalo Valley Golf Course. She was also a talented painter, primarily painting landscapes. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 36 years, Bill; son, Zane (and Debbie) Vance; grandchildren, Nate, Taylor, Isaac, Seth, and Luke; four great grandchildren; brothers, Jake and Doyle Cagle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wanda’s family will receive friends on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. There will be a funeral immediately following the visitation, beginning at 7 pm. A committal service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.