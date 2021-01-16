FALL BRANCH - Wanda Jones, 80, of Fall Branch, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021. The daughter of Ralph & Mayme Dunbar, Wanda was born in Greeneville on October 12, 1940.
Many years ago, Wanda worked as a nurse, but what brought her the most joy and fulfillment was her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam Watkins (Perry) and her 8 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Jones, and her son, Gavin Jones.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
