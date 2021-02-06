ELIZABETHTON - Wanda Joel Gouge Davis, 74, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at her residence. A native of Bakersville, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late William Howard & Daisy McKinney Gouge. She had lived most of her life in Carter County. She was Co-Owner of Norman Davis Construction. Wanda loved to cook, travel and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters: Mable Cook and her husband Dallas, Helen Garland, Carolyn Gouge , Brother: W.H. Gouge & wife Grace Gouge. Her brothers-in-law: Malone Peterson, Herb Taylor and Doug McKinney.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years: Norman Davis, a daughter: Kimberly Jones & husband Danny, her son: Todd Davis. Four Grandchildren: Morgan Jones & Fiance’ Dillion Young, Brett Jones, Carrisa Davis and Nicholas Davis., Her Sisters: Mar cella Peterson, Mima Jean Taylor, Yvonne McKinney, Kathy Greene & Husband Harold and Jewel Hubbard & Husband Sammy. Several nieces & nephews.
Private Services will be conducted Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Mike Peterson officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Active Pallbearers will be: Danny Jones, Dillion Young, Kevin Walker, Ryan Greene, Mike Hubbard, and Mark Hubband. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memmorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Davis family