ERWIN - Wanda “Dee” Weaver-Peterson, age 76, of Erwin, slipped away to her Heavenly home on Monday, November 16, 2020. A native of Unicoi County, Dee is a daughter of the late Orville and Ethel (Hensley) Tipton. She was a member of West Park Street Baptist Church, Erwin, where she grew in her faith and so loved her preacher, Jeff Autrey, Miss Linda and her church family…All of you held a special place in her heart. Dee retired from Murray Guard, through NFS/BWXT, Erwin, after 35 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children: Brandi Deen Weaver, Thomas Franklin “Frankie” Weaver, III and Teresa Gail McKinney; brothers: Wilbur “Jr.” Tipton and David Jack Tipton; one sister: Judy Gail (Tipton) Fox; two nephews: Timothy “Timmy” Tipton and Billy Jack Tipton; and one niece: Kathy Jo (Stockton) Buck.
Dee leaves behind to cherish her memory:Husband of 12 years: Robert “Benny” Peterson; Daughter: Sandra McKinney Arrington; Granddaughter: Mindy Johnson and husband, Allen; Grandsons: Michael Peterson, II and wife, Kelly, Aaron Peterson and wife, Summer; Great-granddaughters: Rilee Grace Peterson, Allie Jo Johnson; Great-grandsons: Connor Guy Peterson, Ryan Allen Michael Johnson;
Sisters: Mrs. Carter (Betty) Stockton, Mrs. Freeman (Genieva) Silvers, Mrs. Lawrence (Jessica) Grassi;
Several nieces and nephews; Sister-in-law: Jo Ann Hodge and husband, Kelly; Niece: Alex (Hodge) Duty and husband, Seth; Nephew: Patrick Hodge; Great-nephew: Channing Duty.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Wanda “Dee” Weaver-Peterson in a committal service to be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Jeff Autrey will officiate. Those attending should meet under the portico in front of the mausoleum at Evergreen Cemetery by 1:50 pm for the service. Pallbearers will be notified.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dee’s memory to St. Jude Children’s research hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the protection of all family members, staff and guests, the family requests that face masks be worn at all times and that all social distancing guidelines be followed.
