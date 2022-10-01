JOHNSON CITY - Walter “Wayne” Gouge, age 79, of Johnson City, TN passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at The Waters of Johnson City. He was born in Elizabethton to the late Walter Gouge and Virginia Ruth McKeehan Gouge. Wayne operated and owned Wayne Gouge Remodeling in Johnson City. He enjoyed fishing, smoking his pipe, gardening, boating, nascar racing and loved to cook. Wayne was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bowen Gouge and brother, Harold Gouge. Those left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Kim Morgan (Rick), of Johnson City and Shelli Lattimer (James), of Gatlinburg; one son, Tim Gouge, of Johnson City; step-daughter, Carol, of Georgia; ten grandchildren, Brandi Morgan (Kevin), Cayse Kearns, Ricky Morgan, Robby Gonzalez (Amanda), Taylor Kirkland (Chris), Zac Gonzalez (Savannah), Johnathan Gonzalez (Whitney), Maci Gouge, Bailey Gouge and Tobi Gouge; eleven great-grandchildren, one brother, Kenny Gouge (Nina), of Elizabethton and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
The graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Garden of Devotion at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Mike Koruschak, Minister officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2319 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Words of sympathy may be shared with the Gouge family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton (Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917) are privileged and honored to serve the family of Walter “Wayne” Gouge.