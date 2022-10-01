JOHNSON CITY - Walter “Wayne” Gouge, age 79, of Johnson City, TN passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at The Waters of Johnson City. He was born in Elizabethton to the late Walter Gouge and Virginia Ruth McKeehan Gouge. Wayne operated and owned Wayne Gouge Remodeling in Johnson City. He enjoyed fishing, smoking his pipe, gardening, boating, nascar racing and loved to cook. Wayne was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Bowen Gouge and brother, Harold Gouge. Those left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Kim Morgan (Rick), of Johnson City and Shelli Lattimer (James), of Gatlinburg; one son, Tim Gouge, of Johnson City; step-daughter, Carol, of Georgia; ten grandchildren, Brandi Morgan (Kevin), Cayse Kearns, Ricky Morgan, Robby Gonzalez (Amanda), Taylor Kirkland (Chris), Zac Gonzalez (Savannah), Johnathan Gonzalez (Whitney), Maci Gouge, Bailey Gouge and Tobi Gouge; eleven great-grandchildren, one brother, Kenny Gouge (Nina), of Elizabethton and several nieces and nephews also survive.

