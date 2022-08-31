BLUFF CITY - Walter Tommy Brickey, 82, Bluff City, is now with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 28, 2022 following and extended illness. Walter was born in Elizabethton, TN but lived several places due to his father serving in the U.S. Navy. Tommy attended Newhaven High in Wellington, NC, and graduated from Jonesborough High. He attended ETSU and graduated from UCLA.

Tommy joined the Navy and spent twenty years on submarines. The first submarine he served on was the USS Chivo which was a fast attack, known as “America’s Silent Services”. Other submarines he served on were technically advanced vessels. He served on the USS John Adams SSBN and the USS Thomas Edison SSBN.

