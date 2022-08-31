BLUFF CITY - Walter Tommy Brickey, 82, Bluff City, is now with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 28, 2022 following and extended illness. Walter was born in Elizabethton, TN but lived several places due to his father serving in the U.S. Navy. Tommy attended Newhaven High in Wellington, NC, and graduated from Jonesborough High. He attended ETSU and graduated from UCLA.
Tommy joined the Navy and spent twenty years on submarines. The first submarine he served on was the USS Chivo which was a fast attack, known as “America’s Silent Services”. Other submarines he served on were technically advanced vessels. He served on the USS John Adams SSBN and the USS Thomas Edison SSBN.
After retiring from the Navy with 20 years in service, Walter went to work for the Long Beach, CA Naval Shipyard where he was an Equipment Specialist, ordering all parts for keeping all ships that came into the shipyard in good working order. He retired from there in 1996.
Tommy was a member of Huntington Beach Lodge in Huntington Beach, CA. He was a member of El Behal Shrine in Anaheim, CA. In 1996 he led the El Behal Oriental Band to the first place in unlimited bands and won first band director. Other accomplishments included president of Gold Coast Shrine Club under Al MakaKeal Shrine of Los Angeles and Master Artisan for Order of Quetzalcoatl.
Tommy was the son of the late Walter H. Brickey and Mariem Hutton Brickey of Loudon, TN. In addition to his parents' death, he had a son George Brickey who died in infancy.
Tommy is survived by wife Kathryn Ikerd Brickey of 62 Years, a daughter, Kathy Hardin of Bluff City, TN and a son, John A. Brickey and his wife Heather and a Granddaughter Kaitlyn of Amanda, Colorado. He has a brother, Jerry Brickey and wife Martha, a sister, Suzanna Guides and her husband Tim Guides of Loudon, TN. Sister and Brother-in-law Denise and Phil Jones. There are several nieces and nephews.
Tommy and Kathryn liked to travel, visiting the seven continents. On one of their travels, they rode camels in Egypt and another memory trip was to Hong Kong.
Tommy and Kathryn were members of First Baptist Church of Elizabethton. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 02, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life at Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Todd Hallman officiating. Graveside Service will be Tuesday, September 06, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section) with the Navy Region Southeast presenting military honors. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
The family wants to thank the staff at Hillview Rehab and Rehabilitation for their excellent care for Tommy. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Parkinson Foundation.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Brickey family.