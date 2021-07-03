ELIZABETHTON - Walter Ray “Little Ray” Lyons, Jr., 51, Elizabethton, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born September 6, 1969 in Norfolk, Virginia. He had lived most of his life in Carter County. He was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. He was retired from the Washington County Sheriff Department as a Maintenance Tech. His hobbies were hunting, fishing & golf. He was a member of Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children: Macie (Cody) Smith, Mackenzie Lyons and Josie Lyons. A Grandson: Elias Rein Smith. His parents: Walter Ray Lyons, Sr. & Janice McKeehan Lyons. His sister; Molly Lyons, a niece & nephew, several uncles & aunts.
Funeral Service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Monday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Rev. Randy Johnson and Dr. Tim Ross Minister officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 12 noon Tuesday in the Lyons Family Cemetery. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday will be: Jeff Herrmann, Johnny Townsend, Phillip Douglas, Sam Lyons, Jr., Cody Smith and Jerry Lyons. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday in the funeral home Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lyons family