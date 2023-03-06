ELIZABETHTON - Walter Marsh Williams, 74, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 in the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Roy & Pearlie Hurley Williams. Walter was a graduate of Unaka High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Until his illness he was employed at Mapes Piano String. Walter was a member of Watauga Valley Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Sylvester Williams, Lillian Combs, Billy Williams, Mae Humphreys, Ollie Williams, Jim Williams, Mary Mobley, Dolly Williams, Buddy Williams and Nan Nidiffer.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years: Freida Russell Williams. A son: Chris, and a special daughter Windy Williams. One granddaughter: Harley Danielle Williams, his siblings: Gay Penix, Gert Cox, Harold Dean Williams and wife Janice. Several nieces and nephews. His four-legged special nurse “Bella”.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bill Greer and Pastor Rodney Deaton officiating. Music will be provided by Zella Andes, Soloist and Leatha Grindstaff, Organist. Active Pallbearers will be Sherrill Perry, Mike Lowe, Eddie Williams, Rick Williams, Mike Ensor, Freddy Julian, Donnie Richardson and Larry Grindstaff. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Calloway, David Russell, Cody Russell, Adam Russell, his church family and neighbors. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of ICU, especially nurse Jones of the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Elizabethton Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Williams family.