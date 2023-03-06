ELIZABETHTON - Walter Marsh Williams, 74, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023 in the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Roy & Pearlie Hurley Williams. Walter was a graduate of Unaka High School. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Until his illness he was employed at Mapes Piano String. Walter was a member of Watauga Valley Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Sylvester Williams, Lillian Combs, Billy Williams, Mae Humphreys, Ollie Williams, Jim Williams, Mary Mobley, Dolly Williams, Buddy Williams and Nan Nidiffer.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years: Freida Russell Williams. A son: Chris, and a special daughter Windy Williams. One granddaughter: Harley Danielle Williams, his siblings: Gay Penix, Gert Cox, Harold Dean Williams and wife Janice. Several nieces and nephews. His four-legged special nurse “Bella”.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you