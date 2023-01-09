HAMPTON - Walter France Andrews, Sr., age 92 of Hampton, TN, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born in Butler, TN on June 22, 1930 to the late Wheeler and Elizabeth Finney Andrews. Walter was raised in the Cobbs Creek and Bunton Town communities.

In 1955 he married Betty ‘Noletta’ Campbell and began 67 years of marriage and family. He found work in Akron, OH with Akron Plating Company. After seven years in Ohio, he returned his family “home” to Tennessee where they settled in Hampton. Walter worked for Wright and Lopez Construction, Hanley Structures and North American Rayon. In the late 1970’s he began working for East Tennessee State University in Facilities. Over twenty years he worked as a carpenter, plumber and painter. He enjoyed his work at ETSU and made many friends across campus. His three daughters, also ETSU employees, are still met with the question, “How’s your Dad?”