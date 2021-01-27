ERWIN - Walter Eugene Peterson, age 84, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living. A native of Mitchell County, NC, Gene is a son of the late Fred and Margaret (Murphy) Peterson. He was born in Poplar, NC on April 16, 1936. He moved to Erwin at an early age and was a resident of Erwin all of his life. He was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. Gene was the owner of A&E Storage at Temple Hill and he worked at Hoover Ball and Roller for about 39 years. He had lots of special interests in Precision and Die making. He loved working with his hands and being outside disking, plowing and mowing. Gene had a great interest in boating, fishing, skiing and being on the lake. He loved bowling with friends and had a great love for the TN VOLS. In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Laurice Ann (Johnson) Peterson (2012); his brother, Jerry Lynn Peterson (1982); and beloved pets, Minnie and Mollie.
Walter Eugene Peterson leaves behind to cherish his memory: Sisters: Janette Gouge and husband, Roy, Brenda Blair ;Nieces: Rheba (Gouge) Warner and husband, Jeff, of Johnson City, Renata Harris, of Bristol, VA; Nephews: Travis Gouge and wife, Penny, of Bakersville, NC, Gill Harris, of Erwin, Sam Harris and wife, Phyllis, of Erwin; Many Special friends.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the wonderful nurses and staff at Governor’s Bend Assisted Living and Caris Hospice for all of their help and being so caring.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Walter Eugene Peterson in a graveside committal service to be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 30, 2021in Evergreen Cemetery. Preacher Harold Lewis will officiate. Gene will lie in state from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm on Friday, January 29, 2021 in the viewing room at Valley Funeral Home. Those attending the committal service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 1:50 pm for the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Gene’s name to Clear Branch Baptist Church, 110 Old Ridge Road, Erwin, TN 37650.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in accordance with the Unicoi County Mask mandate, we respectfully request that anyone attending services please wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends Walter Eugene Peterson through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.