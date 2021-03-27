JOHNSON CITY - Walter Eugene Holland, 79, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Thursday March 18th, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Franklin, NC and was the son of the late Clinton Holland and Blanche Culberson Holland.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia E. Hall.
Those left to cherish Walter’s memory include his loving wife, Patricia Gail Buskirk Holland, his son Christopher Holland, his sister Jo Ann Mehaffey, and his 2 brothers Clinton Holland Jr. and Lyle Richard Holland. Plus, 10 wonderful nieces and nephews.
Walter graduated from Rosman High School in North Carolina where he played football (Most Valuable Player), basketball and baseball. Walter continued to further his education by attending East Tennessee State University and Tusculum University.
Walter had a vast Military Career. Retiring as a Sergeant Major with over 22 years active federal service, Walter retired from the Tennessee Army National Guard in February 2001. For the majority of his career he was stationed in the Tri-Cities, Tennessee area while serving as a Recruiting and Retention NCO, supporting both the 176th Maintenance Battalion and 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. With a military career totaling over 34 years, he retired as the Army National Recruiting and Retention Sergeant Major, Joint Force Headquarters, Tennessee Army National Guard. He was a former Commander of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 17, in Elizabethton, TN.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd Suite 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659 (423-547-0379) is serving the Holland family.