JOHNSON CITY - Walter Ellwood Shaver, Sr. 87 of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, after a brief illness.
Walt was born in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Andrew and Lucy Shaver. He retired from Anne Arundel County, Maryland as superintendent of the water department. After retirement he owned a food truck, Li'l Shaver's Snowballs that he worked alongside his family. He moved his family to Tennessee in 1998 where he enjoyed the remainder of his retirement, going to music festivals, which was his passion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Letty Lorraine, son in law, Ronald Boblett. He was the last surviving sibling of 8.
Survivors include his daughter, Sharon Boblett; son, Walter E. Shaver, Jr.; daughter, Lisa Williamson (Steve); grandchildren, Paul Shaver (Ondrea), Tammy Erbe (Billy), Angela Blevins, Natalea Shaver (fiancée Nick Tribull) and John Dula (Riley); great grandchildren, Brianna Erbe, Jaylen Blevins, Liam Erbe, Kaynen Blevins and Daisy Dula.
A Celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, TN, with David Clark officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Shaver family. (423) 610-7171