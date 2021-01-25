ELIZABETHTON - Walter David Wilson, age 64, of Elizabethton, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Hillview Health Center. He was the son of Dorothea Harper Wilson of Gray, TN and the late Walter Stanley Wilson and was born in Washington County on February 28, 1956. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Craig Wilson.
David retired from Eastman Chemical Company as a chemical operator and was a member of Hunter Memorial Baptist Church. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved all sports especially, football and baseball. His favorite teams were TN Vols, Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Braves.
Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his mother, include his wife of thirty-four years, Becky Wilson of the home; three sons, Bart Wilson (Ashley) of Johnson City, Chase Wilson (Jenny) of Elizabethton, and JR Ensor (Julia) of Telford; eight grandchildren, Hayden Wilson, Kylie Wilson, Gatlin Wilson, Liam Wilson, Rhett Wilson, Cale Ensor, Mathias Ensor and Olivia Whittaker; six siblings, Jimmy Wilson, Johnny Wilson, Debbie Dixon, Becky Davidson, Hope Howell and Anthony Wilson.
A celebration of life for Walter David Wilson will be conducted at 7:00 PM Thursday, January 28, 2021 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services with Reverend Doug Hartley and Reverend Josh Scalf officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM prior to the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit the county wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the funeral home and/or the graveside are required to wear a mask or facial covering and observe social distancing recommendations.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Hunter Memorial Baptist Church, 599 Sunrise Drive, Elizabethton, TN, 37643.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.hathawaypercy.com
Hathaway Percy Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Wilson family. Office 423-543-5544.