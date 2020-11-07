ERWIN - Walter Brickman, 85, of Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
He was the eldest of four sons and two daughters born to Charles Brickman and Bessie Schacht Brickman in Brooklyn, New York.
Walter was a proud member of the United States Army and then Air Force, spending 21 years protecting and serving his country. During this time, he traveled the world spending the majority of his time stationed in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, where he served two combat tours in Vietnam and one in Korea. He was awarded a Bronze Star by President Nixon and Air Force Commendation for his actions in service. He was also Special Forces and served as a member of the Rangers.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, family and friends.
Walter Brickman will be interred with honors at Arlington National Cemetery.
