BLUFF CITY - Walter Benjamin “Benny” Hicks, 73, Bluff City, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born September 17, 1947 in Elizabethton to the late Charles Luther & Mary Virginia Williams Hicks. He was the train engineer at North American Rayon Corporation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Dayton & Leroy Hicks and four sisters: Anna Mae Ringley, Hattie Alma Seats, Mary Katherine Johnson and Louise Preston. Benny was a member of Bunker Hill Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years: Velma Carr Hicks. Three Children: Nikki Deneane (Dave) Knott, Elizabethton, Wendy Leigh Hicks (Howard Spurgeon), Piney Flats and Benjie Gary (Barbara) Hicks, Castlewood, Virginia. Grandchildren: chase Depew (Lauren), Masey Hart, Gracie Hicks, Hunter Hicks and Clo’e Winters. Great Grandchildren” Rowan, Adeline and Ellis Depew. Two Brothers: Jerry Hicks, Bluff City and Oscar Hicks, Sekonk, Mass. Several Nieces & Nephews.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Walter Benjamin Hicks will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 in the Bunker Hill Christian Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-siste www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hicks family