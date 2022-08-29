ELIZABETHTON - Wallace Timbs, age 99, of Elizabethton, TN passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Fish Springs, TN, the son of the late James Avery Timbs and Mary Roberta Timbs. Wallace was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in WWII and the recipient of three bronze stars. He was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church. He retired as an electrician in 1985 and was a member of the IBEW-Union 934 for 71 years. Wallace enjoyed working puzzles and gardening. He was an avid outdoorsman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten brothers, Charlie, Lawrence, Ernest, Rueben, Jade, Gene, Billie Robert, Carl, Glen and Worley and four sisters, Jonnie, Fan, Veland Retha.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 75 years, Geneva Phillips Timbs; three children, Joann Rogers (Sam), of Johnson City, Marcelene Timbs (Chris Burgess), of Elizabethton and Jeff Timbs (Melanie), of Austin, TX; one granddaughter, Courtney Timbs, of Austin, TX; two grandsons, Christopher Peters, of Scottsdale, AZ and Taylor Timbs, of Boulden, CO and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Wallace Timbs will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 1, 2022 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Mr. David Siebenaler officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM prior to the service on Thursday.
The graveside service and committal will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 2, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section), 53 Memorial Blvd, Mountain Home, TN 37684. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Valley Forge Christian Church, 114 V F Christian Church Rd, Elizabethton, TN 37643. The family extends its appreciation to the staff of Hillview for their care.
Words of love and sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel-Elizabethton, (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Wallace Timbs.