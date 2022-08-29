ELIZABETHTON - Wallace Timbs, age 99, of Elizabethton, TN passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Fish Springs, TN, the son of the late James Avery Timbs and Mary Roberta Timbs. Wallace was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in WWII and the recipient of three bronze stars. He was a member of Valley Forge Christian Church. He retired as an electrician in 1985 and was a member of the IBEW-Union 934 for 71 years. Wallace enjoyed working puzzles and gardening. He was an avid outdoorsman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten brothers, Charlie, Lawrence, Ernest, Rueben, Jade, Gene, Billie Robert, Carl, Glen and Worley and four sisters, Jonnie, Fan, Veland Retha.

