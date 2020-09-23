JOHNSON CITY - Wallace “Junior” Ray Ashby Jr., 59, Johnson City passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. Wallace had worked in construction for many years. Junior loved watching football especially UT, and loved going to the river and riding with his daughter.
Survivors include his mother, Della Dalton of Johnson City; two sons, Brett Allen Ashby Jr. and Bradley Adam Ashby and wife, Kristina all of Johnson City; a daughter, Latosha Gail Ashby and husband, Michael Peterson of Gray; three sisters, Elizabeth Hodges and husband, Kenny of Jonesborough, Tina Brummitt and Sharon Ollis and husband, Steve of Johnson City; grandchildren, Haley and Chloe Hughes and Benjamin and Layla Ashby; several nieces and nephews including, Tiffany, Tonya, Keith and Kenneth Brummitt, Brandy Fletcher, Aaron Hicks, Brandon and Kevin Swanner.
Memorial services for Junior will be conducted at 3:00 PM Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Aaron Waddell officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the service hour.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga avenue, Johnson City is serving the Ashby family. 423-928-2245