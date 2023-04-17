ELIZABETHTON - Wade Rumley, age 82 of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 15th from the CLC at Mountain Home VA Medical Center. Wade was born in Watauga, TN on September 26, 1940, to the late Roy Earl Rumley and Margaret Fagan Rumley. In addition to his parents, Wade was preceded in death by four brothers: Ray, Herman, Wayne and Lonnie Rumley and his first wife, Eula D. Malone Rumley. Wade was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved all his friends. Wade proudly served his country for over 20 years serving two tours in Vietnam era. He retired as a Sgt. First Class E-7 from the US Army November 30, 1979. He was wounded badly in Vietnam September 1970. Wade was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Army Accommodation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, seven times National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with four Bronze Stars, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm Unit. After Wade retired, he went back to work at Northeast State Community College. After 20 years at the college, Wade retired in 2000. While working at the college, he went back to college where he got a degree in Associate Applied Science. Wade’s survivors include his wife, Geraldine T. (Shirley) Rumley of the home in Elizabethton; one son, Ricky W. Rumley and wife, Jill of Piney Flats; two daughters, Tammy D. and husband Ronnie Wright, Jr. of Bristol and Misty D. and husband Tracey Barr of Bristol; one grandson, Jamie Wright and wife Taylor of Bluff City; three great granddaughters, Alyssa, Peyton and Rosa Lee Deloach. (Pa-paw’s pride and joy); two brothers, Howard Rumley, Rusty Rumley and wife Joyce Rumley; two sisters, Penny Rumley of Knoxville, Frances Pearl Massengill of Elizabethton.
Wade was a lifetime member of VFW Post 9629, Bluff City, TN. Wade was an election officer of the Post from 1982 – 2019. He was the Post Commander for eight years, from 2012 to 2019. He served five tours in Germany, two tours in Vietnam, various state side duty, Fort Jackson, SC, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Fort Knox, KY, Fort Benning, GA. Wade was a member of Rittertown Baptist Church. He loved his church family. He loved to camp and fish. Most of all he loved to work in his garden. When the garden was ready, he enjoyed sharing his vegetables with all his friends. Wade and his wife loved working in their yard.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Rumley will be conducted on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway Percy Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Richard Stout and Rev. Dean Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service at 7:00 PM. The graveside service and interment will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery with full military honors at 10 AM, Friday, April 21st. Those wishing to attend, please arrive at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Wade’s honor to the Rittertown Baptist Church.
