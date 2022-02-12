JONESBOROUGH - Wade M Runion 83, of Jonesborough entered his heavenly home Sunday February 6, 2022 after a lengthy illness at home with his loving family by his side.
Wade was born and raised in the Jonesborough area. He served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965. He retired from Mazer after 23 years in maintenance. He then went to work at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church for another 17 years in maintenance. Wade loved the Lord or was not afraid to show and tell anyone about God’s glory. Wade had a way of touching everyone's life he met.
He is preceded in death by his parents Claude and Ethel P Blevins Runion, 4 Brothers William, Woodrow, Luster and Chester; 4 sisters, Marie, Jeatilee, Madeline, and Oveda all from the Jonesborough area.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 55 years Helen Bracken Runion. His sons Matthew C Runion (Renee) of Jonesborough and Andrew C Runion (Jessica) Of Kingsport. Wade cherished each of his 10 grandchildren; Kelsey, Robbie, Matthew Jr, Mark, Melody, Amanda, Emma, Nathan, Brantley and Emely.
He is survived by his brother Jack (Clem) Runion and Sister Novada Runion of the Sulphur Springs Community. Sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Lib) Cavin and Edna Bracken both from Jonesborough. Several nieces and nephews.
Wade chose to donate his body to science so no memorial service will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Anyone that would like to visit may do so at the home of his son Matthew Runion.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Amedisys Hospice and everyone that was able to visit and pray for him.