Wade C. Miller - age 87 formerly of Nashville was born July 7, 1933 in Johnson City, TN and moved on to rest and enjoy dessert on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Knoxville, TN. Wade graduated from Science Hill High School in 1952 where he ran track and played baseball. He graduated from East Tennessee State College (University) in 1956. While at ETSU, he was a member of the ROTC and served in the US Army Reserves, was president of the junior class, and was a founding member of the East Tennessee chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. After graduation, Wade served in the US Army and was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA and Ft. Lewis, WA. He served in the Army from November 25, 1956 through March 17, 1964 where he rose to the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Upon returning from active service, he made it his mission to track down the beautiful girl who had caught his eye before he left for the Army. He married Tresa Lynn Underwood on June 4, 1959 at Trentville Methodist Church in Strawberry Plains, TN. Together, they moved to Nashville where he earned a master's degree from George Peabody College of Vanderbilt University. He had a long career as an educator in Metro Nashville Schools at Isaac Litton Junior High School and then John Overton High School where he served as chair of the Science Department. Wade also gave his time as a videographer for the OHS football team for many years, something that grew out of his love and appreciation of photography. He created many priceless photographs of family and friends over the years. He also very much enjoyed watching wildlife in the yard, playing golf, reading, and gardening. Following heart surgery in 1989, he worked to maintain his health through physical activity. He never tired of learning about developments in science, studying history, particularly military history, space and aviation. He was a long-standing member of Belmont United Methodist Church, Nashville and a member of numerous professional educational organizations.
Wade is preceded in death by parents, Forster and Evelyn (Torbett) Miller; and brother, Lee F. Miller, III. He is survived by wife of nearly 62 years, Tresa Lynn Miller; brother, John T. (Bette) Miller; sister-in-law, Shirley Underwood; brother-in-law, Glyn (Vella) Underwood; nieces, Lianne Miller (Will) Elliott, MaryBeth Miller Griffin, Nancy Miller (Jack) Visgaitis, and Carol Underwood (John) Wilson; nephew, Conley (Gina) Underwood; eleven grand nieces and nephews, four great grand nieces and nephews, and numerous Miller and Torbett cousins. Family and friends will gather 11:45 AM on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City for a 12:00 PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ROTC program at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN. Checks should be payable to ROTC Foundation and mailed to ETSU Department of Military Science, Attn: Angela Haire, PO Box 70648, Johnson City, TN 37614 or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com