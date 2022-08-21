II Timothy 4:7 – “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

ERWIN - Wade Allen “Junior” Kegley, 95, of Erwin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Wade H. and Ada Allen Kegley. Wade was a member and Elder of Erwin Church of Christ, serving with Minister Clayton Winters, among others.

