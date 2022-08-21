II Timothy 4:7 – “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
ERWIN - Wade Allen “Junior” Kegley, 95, of Erwin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Wade H. and Ada Allen Kegley. Wade was a member and Elder of Erwin Church of Christ, serving with Minister Clayton Winters, among others.
Wade served in the Navy during World War II as a gunman on The USS Telfair APA 210, enlisting at the age of 17. During his time in the Navy Wade was awarded Asiatic Pacific Medal-2 Bronze Stars, Philippine Liberation Medal, American Theatre Medal and Victory Medal. After returning home in 1946, he joined his father and brothers as a brick mason in their business, Kegley Brother’s Masonry, and later, Wade A. Kegley Masonry. He was recently honored by the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers for 75 years membership. After retirement, he continued to do brickwork throughout the area. Wade also served his community in various capacities throughout his life.
In addition to his parents, Wade is preceded in death by his brothers Harold Kegley, Thero Kegley, Lee Kegley and Earl Kegley, and by his sisters Irene Willis, Anna Jackson, Elizabeth Renfro, Beatrice Whitson and Mogene Estep.
Wade leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 74 years, Winsie Kegley; daughters Sandi Milam (husband Matson), Johnson City, Becky Gentry (husband Randy), Telford, and Jo Cole (husband Benny), Erwin; his sister Marie Deyton, Erwin; grandchildren Joseph Wade (wife Kylie), Shaina Caldwell (husband Jason), Ian Gentry, and Andy Cole; great grandchildren Logan Milam, Cory Hill (Maddie), Aubrie Caldwell, Alex Caldwell, Sophia Gentry, August Gentry, Luc Wade, and Mason Wade; great-great Granddaughter: Kyndal Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests your presence as we honor and remember the life of Wade A. Kegley in a graveside service to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in the Evergreen Cemetery, Erwin. Minister Tim Hall of Central Church of Christ, Johnson City, TN, will officiate. Serving as pallbearers are Matson Milam, Joseph Wade, Randy Gentry, Ian Gentry, Benny Cole and Andy Cole. Honorary pallbearers are his nephews Charles McNabb, John Bannister, Marvin Kegley, Gary Jackson, Tony Estep, Phil Erwin, Monty Willis, Randy Renfro and Bobby Kegley. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the medical community that cared for Wade, including the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wade H. Kegley Memorial Fund, funding education for future ministers at several schools of preaching, c/o Erwin Church of Christ, 710 Rock Creek Road, Erwin, TN. 37650, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.