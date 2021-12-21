W. Ray Crawford, 89, passed away on December 19, 2021. He was born on May 15, 1932, in Jonesborough, TN. In addition to his parents and two brothers, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Ray Crawford, Sr., and a grandson, Mark Edward Phillips.
He is lovingly survived by his wife of 65 ½ years, Joyce Crawford, his daughters, Teresa Delvalle, Sandra Crawford (Tommy Dugger) and Stephanie Crawford (Paul Pierson); four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and several great great-grandchildren. He also thought of Linda (Hart) Bradley and William (Willie) Hart as his “adopted” children.
Ray was a dairy farmer for more than fifty years. He was the owner of Bright Acres Dairy. He loved farming and cows were his life. He was always stepping up to help others. Ray was a long-time member and former president of the Tennessee Holstein Association. He was also a member and past president of the Appalachian Holstein Breeders, and a board member of Select Sires.
The family would like to thank Caris Hospice, the Veterans administration, and the Waters of Johnson City, for their care provided to our loved one.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The graveside service at Fairview Cemetery will follow, officiated by Santo Cicirello.
