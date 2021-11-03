JOHNSON CITY - Vivian Marlene Slagle, 84, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Cecil Bernard Slagle and Margaret Edith Elrod Slagle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Edward Bernard Slagle on October 30, 2021.
She was a member of Downtown Christian Church and retired with 45 years of service as a Quality Auditor from Levi Strauss. She loved playing the piano and reading.
She is survived by one sister, Bernita Slagle; and several cousins.
A private committal service and inurnment will be held in the Garden of the Cross at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Slagle family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Ms. Vivian Marlene Slagle and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.