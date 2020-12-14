ELIZABETHTON - Vivian Marie Carr, age 93, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Hillview Health Center in Elizabethton.
Vivian was born May 13, 1927 in Washington County, Tennessee to James Rumbley and Selma Smalling Rumbley. She graduated from Mary Hughes High School in 1945. She was the oldest living alumni.
She was a member of Lynnwood Christian Church.
Vivian and her late husband, Robert, always worked together. She was the receptionist at their business, Bob’s Home Heating, for many years. They also owned a furniture store in downtown Elizabethton, Carr’s Furniture.
Vivian always worked the elections when her health allowed. She was also a very talented woman that loved flowers, gardening, and making her own floral arrangements. She was an excellent cook. Most of all, Vivian will be remembered for being a phenomenal mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2000, Robert H. “Bob” Carr; brother, Charles Rumbley; sister, Peggy Shipley; son-in-law, Gordon Miller; and her beloved dog, Maggie Carr.
Those left to cherish Vivian’s memory include her daughter, Connie Miller (and special friend, CP Young); granddaughters, Karen Williams and Tonya (husband, Jimmie) Clark; great-grandchildren, Allison Williams, Isiah “Zeke” (wife, Avery) Clark, Kalen Clark, and Olivia Clark; great-great-grandchildren, Asher and Aysen Adams and Vivian and Tatum Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
Vivian’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Hillview Health Center for their loving care these past eight years.
Services are private. Interment will occur at Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Pastor Mack Presnell presiding. A recording of the graveside service will be uploaded to Vivian’s obituary page on the Morris-Baker website on Saturday, December 19.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department (P.O. Box 47, Watauga, TN 37694).
