JOHNSON CITY - Vivian Lee Kiel, 80, of Johnson City, passed peacefully away June 2, 2022.
Born in Everett, Washington, Vivian was the daughter of the late Vaughn and Leona Naff. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Wilmington College in Wilmington, Ohio, where she also met Frederick Kiel. They wed on graduation day, and were married for over forty-six years. Vivian worked as the legal secretary for Frederick’s law firm, and they resided in Cincinnati, Ohio, for more than fifty years.
Along with her parents, Vivian is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick; brother, Jon Naff; nephews, Curt Pilling and Craig Pilling.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Aileen Carter (Bryan); sisters, Elva Pilling (Denny), Irene Wilkerson; brother, Kirby Naff, Ken Naff (Kathy); sister-in-law, Kathy Lewis; brother-in-law, Jim Kiel (Nancy); aunt, Florabelle “Babe” Rice (George); multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the Kiel family requests that donations be made to the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter. info@wcjcanimalshelter.org
