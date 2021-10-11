DELTONA, FL - Virginia Rose Clockadale Paduch , 77 of Deltona, Florida passed away on August 31, 2021. She was born on October 21, 1943, in Haverhill, Massachusetts. She attended East Tennessee State University and had a long, varied career doing bookkeeping, commercial property rentals and retired from Volusia County Schools working in the Supported Competitive Employment Program. After her retirement, Virginia enjoyed spending time with family and gardening.
Virginia is survived by her children, Tom Roberts of DeLand, FL, Greg Roberts of Fleming Island, FL, Dale Roberts of Middleburg, FL, Derrick Paduch of Johnson City, TN, and Regan Held of San Antonio, TX; three sisters, Donna Doster, Sandra Jacobs and Marsha Wilder and her brother John Clockadale as well as 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur W. and Virginia R. (Bacigalupo) Clockadale and her husband, Gary F. Paduch.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at First United Methodist Church of DeLand, 115 East Howry Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724 on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 10:30AM to 12:00 PM with a Funeral Service following. Burial will be held following the Funeral Service at 1:30 PM at Oaklawn Park Cemetery 5000 County Road 46-A, Sanford, FL 32771.
Beautiful flowers can be ordered at Callarae's 386-516-6972 or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://t2t.org/.